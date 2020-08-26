President Duterte: Doctor said Barrett’s esophagus may lead to Stage 1 cancer

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte’s doctor has said his Barrett’s esophagus may lead to Stage 1 cancer.

The President made the remark in a taped address aired on Tuesday, Aug. 24, as he gave the assurance he would not allow corruption in the management of funds under Bayanihan law 2 once passed into law.

“Matagal na kami sa gobyerno. Magpa-retire na lang, bakit pa namin pagsayangan?” he asked.

“May pera ka naman, hindi ka na makakain. Kaya sabi ng doktor, huwag kang kumain ng taba kasi mamatay ka. ‘Ikaw Duterte, huwag ka nang uminom kasi ‘yang Barrett mo nearing stage one ka sa cancer.’ So hindi na rin,” he added.

The Palace has given the assurance though that the President’s health was “fine,” noting that the Presidential Security Group was doing a good job in isolating him as a precaution against COVID-19.

Senator Bong Go, a long-term aide of the President before he became a lawmaker, also debunked rumors the chief executive recently went to Singapore for medical purposes.

He released pictures of the President sharing a meal with his family instead, and made calls to stop “fake news.”