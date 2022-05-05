President Duterte designates Lt. Gen. Danao as PNP OIC

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has designated Police Lieutenant General Vicente Danao Jr. as the officer in charge of the Philippine National Police.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Martin Andanar, the designation is effective May 8.

This is the same day PNP Chief Dionardo Carlos is expected to retire from the agency after reaching the mandatory age of retirement at 56.

It is also a day before the national and local elections are expected to be held in the country.

“We are confident that General Danao will continue efforts to transform the PNP into a more dynamic and more professional organization performing its mandate of serving and protecting our people,” Andanar said.