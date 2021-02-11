President Duterte defers implementation of Child Car Seat law

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has deferred the implementation of the Child Car Seat law.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the announcement in a briefing on Thursday, Feb. 11.

According to Roque, the President’s decision was due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“”This means no new fee, no additional fees for registering cars,” Roque said.

The Child Safety in Motor Vehicle Act was approved last Feb. 22, 2019.

The law’s implementing rules and regulations were approved last December 23, 2019 and were supposed to take effect early this month.

But the DOTr and the Land Transportation Office later announced the full implementation of the Child Car Seat law would be deferred “given our current economic situation amid this still raging pandemic.”