President Duterte declares nationwide state of calamity in bid to mobilize gov’t resources vs COVID-19

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has declared a state of calamity throughout the Philippines due to the 2019 coronavirus disease.

With the declaration through Proclamation No. 929 signed by the President on March 16, the national government and local government units will be given “ample latitude to utilize appropriate funds, including the Quick Response Fund, in their disaster preparedness and response efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to continue to provide basic services to the affected population.”

Under Proclamation No. 929, the state of calamity will last for six months “unless earlier lifted or extended as the circumstances may warrant.”

“All government agencies and LGUs are enjoined to render full assistance to and cooperation with each other and mobilize the necessary resources to undertake critical, urgent and appropriate disaster response aid and measures in a timely manner to curtail and eliminate the threat of COVID-19,” the proclamation read.

The proclamation added all law enforcement agencies, with the support from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, are directed to “undertake all necessary measures to ensure peace and order in affected areas, as may be necessary.”With a report from Vic Somintac