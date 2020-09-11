President Duterte declares July 17 of every year as National Physiatry Day

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has declared July 17 of every year as National Physiatry Day.

In signing Proclamation No. 1017 on Thursday, Sept. 10, the President noted the “growing number of patients with rehabilitation needs” in the country, and the need to “strengthen support in providing accessible and affordable medication and rehabilitation to them.”

The President said this could be done by “raising awareness and encouraging collaboration among relevant stakeholders.”

The President ordered the Department of Health to coordinate with relevant non-government organizations and professional associations for the promotion and identification of programs for the annual celebration.

He also ordered local government units to cooperate and promote their own projects.

Physiatry is a branch of medicine that aims to enhance the functional ability and quality of life of people with physical impairments or disabilities.