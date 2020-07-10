President Duterte declares 2020 as year of Filipino health workers

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has declared 2020 as the year of Filipino health workers.

In making the declaration through Proclamation No. 976, the President noted the COVID-19 pandemic “has greatly affected the country and most nations worldwide and has posed a daunting challenge to the country’s health sector,” but health workers “selflessly and tirelessly provide essential, quality and critical care to individuals, families and groups, even in the face of great peril, fear, uncertainty and vulnerability.”

“There is a need to commemorate the immeasurable acts of heroism and selfless compassion of nurses, midwives and all health workers, and give due honor to those who sacrificed their lives in the line of service, especially during this extraordinary time,” he said.

The President directed the Department of Health to lead the commemoration.

All other agencies and instrumentalities of the national government, including state universities and colleges, were also directed to actively participate and give the necessary support and assistance to the DOH.

Business communities, relevant civil, society groups, and professional organizations were also encouraged to participate, with national and local publications, television networks, and radio stations urged to promote and generate awareness, as well as public support for the programs and activities relative to the celebration.

“The Philippines… adopts the call to honor and celebrate all nurses, midwives and other health workers, whose hard work and dedication have led to the saving of countless lives, the improvement of the overall health of many, and ultimately, the betterment of our world,” the President said in his proclamation.