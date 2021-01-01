President Duterte confident Filipinos will see “brighter days ahead”

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte expressed confidence Filipinos will see “brighter days ahead” in 2021, noting their “indomitable spirit.”

In his New Year’s message, the President said that while there were many trials, the country ended the last year with gratitude because it “endured everything — sustained by our distinct resilience as people.”

He said Filipinos “realized the value of human life and our relationships with each other” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and “understood what it means to be a family, a community, a nation.”

They also “learned to share and to look after the welfare of our brethren.”

“Now, we march on to a new year wiser, stronger, and more prepared for the challenges ahead,” he said.

“Let our grateful hearts guide and inspire us to always do good and make a difference in the world,” he added.