President Duterte confers Order of Lakandula award on DOTr Secretary Tugade

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has conferred Transportation Secretary Art Tugade the Order of Lakandula with the rank of Bayani.

According to the Department of Transportation, one of the highest honors given by the Republic of the Philippines was awarded to Tugade for his steadfast and visionary leadership and his indispensable contribution in shaping and transforming the Philippines’ transportation landscape.

As Transportation Secretary, Tugade was responsible for the boom in transport infrastructure projects in the country, from aviation, roads, airports, railways and others, under the Build, Build, Build program.

“The DOTr, at your dynamic helm, is and will always be proud and grateful for you, as we are witnesses of your genuine passion and relentless drive to serve and deliver what the people truly need–not just at the present time but until the future,” the DOTr said.

Under Tugade, multiple airports have been rehabilitated and completed, including the Siargao, Calapan, Mindoro airports.

The DOTr said commercial operations of the Bicol International Airport also began last year.

In the railways sector, the DOTr has begun construction of the Metro Manila Subway, with the tunnel boring machines needed for the same arriving in the Philippines.

To complement the railway project, the DOTr has established the Philippine Railways Institute (PRI) as the planning, implementing and regulatory agency for human resource development in the railways sector, among other agency accomplishments.

“We thank you for making the (DOTr) as an institution which paved the way for our country’s transformation,” the DOTr said.

The Order of Lakandula is an order of political civic and merit awarded to individuals who exemplify dedication and commitment in the service of Filipinos.