President Duterte, Chinese envoy meet over COVID-19 response

Further economic cooperation also discussed

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte met with China’s Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian, the Palace said on Thursday, March 12.

A Palace news release said during the meeting on Wednesday in Malacañang, the President “extended the Philippines’ solidarity with China and the international community in addressing the global public health emergency.”

The release said the President also “conveyed his wishes for the swift recovery of those who were injured” in the collapse of a quarantine facility for COVID-19 cases in Quanzhou last week.

The release said the Philippine government donated 52 boxes of emergency medical and food supplies to Wuhan.

“With President Duterte’s strong leadership, and with the help of the Inter-agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, the government will emerge victorious in its fight against the virus,” Huang was quoted in the Palace release as saying.

Huang also “reaffirmed China’s commitment for a deeper cooperation with the Philippines especially in infrastructure development,” the news release said.

The release said Duterte noted he looks forward to a greater and improved access of Philippine exports to the Chinese market.