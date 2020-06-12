President Duterte, China’s Xi talk about PHL-China relations in phone conversation

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation on Thursday night, both stressing the need to maintain Philippine-Chinese ties amid challenging times.

According to the Chinese embassy, Xi stressed that since the outbreak of COVID-19, the governments and people of China and the Philippines have helped each other and fought the pandemic together, demonstrating the brotherly friendship of mutual help.

“I am glad to see that under your leadership, the Philippines has introduced a series of strong prevention and control measures and achieved positive results.I believe the Filipino people will certainly carry forward the spirit of unity and cooperation, successfully overcome the pandemic situation as soon as possible and restore production and living order,” Xi said.

President Duterte noted that this year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and China, an important milestone in the relations between the two countries.

“Under your strong leadership, China has not only successfully controlled the pandemic itself, but also generously extended a helping hand to partners such as the Philippines,” President Duterte said.

According to Xi, China’s vaccine will be used as a global public product after its research and development are completed and put to use, which will benefit all mankind.

The Philippines will always be a friend of the Chinese people and will not allow anyone to use the Philippines to engage in anti-China activities, Xi said.

President Duterte, for his part, said the Philippines is committed to deepening the friendship between the two peoples and hopes to expand exchanges and cooperation with China in various fields.

He said the Philippines is willing to continue to strengthen cooperation with China and the WHO, and wishes to promote the resumption of work and production as soon as possible.

Xi said China was willing to continue to provide firm support to the Philippines according to the needs, and was willing to work closely with the Philippines to support the international community in uniting against the epidemic, and (the World Health Organization) to better play its leading role and jointly build a human health community.

Xi Jinping stressed that the pandemic is a crisis, but we should have the courage to seize new opportunities in the crisis and open an innovation bureau in the changing situation.

“I believe that in the process of fighting the pandemic and resuming development, the traditional friendship and mutual trust between China and the Philippines will deepen over time, and the comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries will usher in a broader development prospect,” he said.