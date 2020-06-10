President Duterte assures China of PHL’s renewed commitment to maintain ties amid challenges

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has assured China of the Philippines’ commitment to maintain ties amid the challenges.

The President gave the assurance in a June 9 letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“As the entire world continues to face challenges to security and stability and the rule of law, and with the rise of non-traditional and emerging threats such as the COVID-19 pandemic, further strengthening Philippines-China partnership takes on even greater significance,” he said.

The President said the two countries “must forge on and ensure that the potential of our special ties is fully realized,” noting that the 45th anniversary milestone was an “auspicious time to reaffirm our shared aspirations and principles we have committed to uphold as enshrined in the Joint Communique (45) years ago.”

He said the “same sacrosanct principles for peaceful co-existence and mutually beneficial cooperation will remain our lodestar as we continue to work together as partners under our Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation.”

“China is a close neighbor and (a) valued friend. As we look ahead to the golden jubilee of our diplomatic ties, I assure Your Excellency of our firm commitment to preserve and build on the gains of our close partnership for greater peace, progress, and prosperity for our nations,” he said.

“Accept, Excellency, the renewed assurances of my highest consideration,” he added.