President Duterte approves gratuity pay for job order, contractual workers in gov’t

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the release of a gratuity pay for job order and contractual workers in government last year.

According to Administrative Order 20 , all job order and contractual workers in national government agencies, state universities and colleges, government-owned or-controlled corporations and local water districts who have rendered at least four months of “satisfactory performance of services” as of December 15, 2019 may receive the pay not exceeding P3,000 each.

The AO said those who have rendered three months or more but less than four months of service shall get a gratuity pay not exceeding P2,000; those who have rendered two months or more but less than three months of service pay not exceeding P1,500; and those who have rendered less than two months of service pay of up to P1,000.

“Granting a year-end gratuity pay to JO and COS [contract of service] workers is a well-deserved recognition of their hard work,” the President said.