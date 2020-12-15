President Duterte approves dry run of face-to-face classes in low-risk COVID areas

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the Department of Education’s proposal to conduct a dry run of face-to-face classes in areas where there is a low risk for COVID-19, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

According to Roque, based on the decision made during Monday’s meeting with the Cabinet, the dry run or pilot implementation in select schools in those areas will be held for the entire month of January 2021.

Even then, Roque said a child’s participation is purely voluntary.

The parents’ approval is also needed for a student to participate physically in class.

According to Roque, the DepEd will coordinate with the COVID-19 National Task Force for the monitoring of the pilot face-to-face classes.

He said the pilot will be done under strict health and safety measures, and “where there is commitment for shared responsibility” among DepEd, local government units and parents.

Classes in the country started on Oct. 5, with the DepEd implementing blended learning.

Under a blended learning system, students can learn online or via traditional media, depending on their preference.

The learning modules may also be delivered online or physically, depending on the student’s and parents’ preference.