President Duterte approves DepEd proposal to hold limited face-to-face classes in low-risk areas for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the Department of Education’s recommendation to hold face-to-face classes in areas where there is a low risk for COVID-19—but only on a limited basis.

“I’m with you on this,” the President said after Education Secretary Leonor Briones made the proposal during a meeting with the President on Monday but which was aired on Tuesday morning.

Briones had proposed the classes be held once or twice a week in those areas, noting that this would close the gap between those who had no resources to undergo online distance learning and those who had them.

She said for basic education, “maybe we can allow limited face-to-face learning but to be strictly regulated in the light of present conditions.”

Apart from the health protocols, social distancing protocols should also be followed, with classrooms conducive for the same.

Earlier, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., chief implementer of the country’s action plan against COVID-19, proposed buffets and playgrounds be removed in schools where face-to-face learning would take place.

The Palace earlier said no face-to-face classes would take place without a COVID-19 vaccine.

The DepEd had proposed “blended learning” instead, or learning through a hybrid of online and physical materials, depending on the parents’ and students’ preferences.

The opening of classes is scheduled on Aug. 24.