President Duterte approves conduct of DFA probe vs envoy

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the conduct of a Department of Foreign Affairs probe against the country’s ambassador to Brazil.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced the President’s approval following the DFA’s request for the same in light of the incident involving Ambassador Marichu Mauro and a member of her household staff.

Mauro was seen hurting her staff member multiple times in a video aired by a Brazilian news outfit.

She has since been recalled from her post.

Her household staff member also left Brazil on Oct. 21, and is back in the Philippines.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. had vowed the DFA’s response on the matter would be “severe to the fullest extent of the law,” but that the green light from the President was needed for the probe first.

According to Section 51 of the Foreign Service Act, “Chiefs of Mission who are commissioned by the President as ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary shall not be investigated by the Board [of Foreign Service Administration] or separated from the service unless there is an express written directive from the President.”

“Under my leadership, the DFA will not tolerate in any way whatsoever actions by any of its ranking officers or staff that go against our primary mandate, which is the promotion and protection of the welfare of all overseas Filipinos,” the DFA chief had said.