President Duterte appoints Jacinto Paras as political adviser

(Eagle News) — Jacinto Paras has been appointed as the Presidential Adviser on Political Affairs.

This was after President Rodrigo Duterte signed Paras’ appointment paper on Wednesday, July 7.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque confirmed his appointment on Thursday, July 8.

With the signing of his appointment, Paras effectively holds the rank of Cabinet secretary.

Paras was an undersecretary at the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office prior to his new appointment.

For a time, he also served as undersecretary at the Department of Labor and Employment.