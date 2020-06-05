President Duterte appoints head of Davao hospital as Health undersecretary

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed the head of a Davao hospital as an undersecretary of the Department of Health.

Dr. Leopoldo Vega was appointed to the post a day after President Duterte expressed dismay over the delay in the distribution of compensation to COVID-19-positive health workers and the kin of those who die in the line of duty.

The compensation of P100,000 and P1 million respectively were stipulated in the Bayanihan To Heal As One Act passed into law by Congress in March.

In his meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, President Duterte directed Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to form a new team that will handle the distribution of the compensation.

Prior to his appointment, Vega was head of the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City, one of the first COVID19 referral centers in the country.