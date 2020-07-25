President Duterte appoints former PSG commander Niembra as AFP intel chief

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed former Presidential Security Group commander Jose Eriel Niembra as chief of the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the announcement in a statement on Saturday, July 25.

Niembra succeeded Brigadier General Artuz, who has retired.

In a statement, AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. called Niembra “a worthy successor.”

“I am confident that the newly posted Chief, ISAFP, Brigadier General Niembra, would be able to inspire and lead Team ISAFP to greater milestones in the future,” Santos said, noting that the AFP leadership “will support you in all your endeavours.”

“We wish BGen Niembra all the best in his new assignment,” Roque said.

Niembra served as PSG commander from May 2018 until February 2020.