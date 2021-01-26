President Duterte appoints CA Justice Lopez to Supreme Court

(Eagle News) — Court of Appeals Justice Jhosep Ylarde Lopez has been appointed to the Supreme Court.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed his appointment on Jan. 25.

Lopez replaced CA Associate Justice Priscilla Baltazar Padilla, who opted for early retirement.

Padilla was appointed by President Duterte to the High Court in July last year.

Before his stint at the CA, Lopez was chief Manila City prosecutor and served as Manila City councilor.

He is a graduate of the University of the Philippines-College of Law and holds a Political Science degree from the same university.

Another vacancy is expected in the Supreme Court in March with Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta opting for early retirement as well.