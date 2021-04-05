President Duterte appoints Alexander Gesmundo as new Chief Justice

(Eagle News) — Associate Justice Alexander Gesmundo is the new Chief Justice.

The Palace on Monday, April 5, said President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Gesmundo to the post left vacated by Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta in March.

Peralta had retired a year earlier than his required mandatory requirement.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, the Palace trusts that Gesmundo will “uphold judicial excellence and independence, implement the rule of law and lead reforms to uphold the integrity and professionalism in the Judiciary.”

Roque said Gesmundo has had years of experience in the judiciary, having been an SC associate justice prior to his appointment, and prior to this, a Sandiganbayan associate justice.

Gesmundo started his government service in 1985 as a trial attorney in the Office of the Solicitor General.

Gesmundo will reach his mandatory retirement age in November 2026.