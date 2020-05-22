President Duterte announces house and lot each for PMA, PNPA top grads

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday, May 22, gifted each top graduate of the Philippine Military Academy and the Philippine National Police Academy with a house and lot.

President Duterte made the announcement via teleconferencing from the Palace as the keynote speaker of the simultaneous commencement exercises held virtually.

“[They] are the beneficiaries of the house and lot. Puro babae,” the President said.

Cadet First Class Gemalyn Sugui was top 1 of PMA’s Masidlawin Class of 2020.

Cadet Lei Anne Palermo from Zamboanga City topped the PNPA’s Mandayug Class.

The “goats,” or the last in the merit of order, received a pistol each.

The simultaneous commencement exercises held in Baguio for PMA and Silang, Cavite for the PNPA were limited to the graduating classes.

The families and invited guests followed the two-meter rule seating arrangements in observance of the strict implementation of social distancing measures, the Presidential Communications Operations Office said.