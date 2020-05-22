President Duterte accepts Rio’s resignation as ICT department undersecretary

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has accepted the resignation of Information and Communications Undersecretary Eliseo Rio.

In a statement on Friday, May 22, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque thanked Rio for his ” invaluable services to the nation..”

“..We wish him well in all his future endeavors,” Roque said.

In February, Rio filed his resignation but he said President Rodrigo Duterte did not accept this.

Rio filed his resignation after he was allegedly not informed about how the agency spent P300 million in confidential funds.

Rio served as acting DICT secretary but was reassigned as undersecretary in 2019 after former Senator Gringo Honasan was appointed as the department head.