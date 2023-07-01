President Bongbong Marcos witnesses loan agreement signing for Davao Public Transport Modernization Project

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos witnessed on Saturday, July 1, the loan agreement signing for the Davao Public Transport Modernization Project on Saturday, July 1.

The signing at the Acacia Hotel in Agdao, Davao City, was between the Philippine Government and the Asian Development Bank.

Segment A of the Davao City Coastal Bypass Project that covers the coastal lines of Bago Aplaya – Times Beach Section (Talomo – Matina) was specifically inaugurated as part of what the Department of Transportation said was one of the big infrastructure projects under the Build, Better, More program of the government.

Once completed, the entire road will span 672 kilometers, including 29 routes that connect key areas in Davao City to Panabo City, Davao del Norte.

Over 1000—or 1105 buses—will operate along the routes.

The road is expected to become operational in 2024, with 800,000 passengers expected daily.