President Bongbong Marcos vetoes three budget provisions for 2023

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos has vetoed three budget items for 2023.

The President vetoed DepEd-Office of the Secretary (OSEC), Special Provision No. 4, “Revolving Fund of DepEd TV,” Volume I-A, Page 197; Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC), Special Provision No. 1, “Use of Income,” Volume 1-A, Page 1157; and the proviso “in no case shall the appropriations be utilized to change the tourism campaign slogan” under the DOT-OSEC, Special Provision No. 4, “Branding Campaign Program,” Volume I-B, page 313 because they “are not related to the newly approved appropriations and could amend substantive laws,” the President said.

In vetoing the DepEd provision, the President noted that there was no law authorizing the agency to establish a revolving fund for the purpose.

“Moreover, the DepEd TV is not a business-type activity of the DepEd, which may be considered within the contemplation of the General Provision on Revolving Funds in the FY 2023 GAA, which permits the establishment of a revolving fund from receipts derived from business-type activities,” he said.

In rejecting the DOLE-NLRC provision, meanwhile, he said that the subject income already forms part of the revenue and financing sources of the 2023 National Expenditure Program.

He added Section 65 of Presidential Decree No. 1445 or the Government Auditing Code of the Philippines, as reiterated in Section 44, Chapter 5, Book VI of Executive Order No. 292, series 1987 (Administrative Code of 1987) “provides that unless otherwise specifically provided by law, income accruing to the agencies by virtue of the provisions of the law, orders and regulations shall be deposited in the National Treasury or in any duly authorized government depository and shall accrue to the unappropriated surplus of the General Fund of the government.”

“Further, Section 66 of PD No. 1445 and Section 45, Chapter 5, Book VI of EO No. 292 prescribe that receipts shall be recorded as income of Special, Fiduciary or Trust Funds or Funds other than the General Fund only when authorized by law,” he added.

He also noted that the NLRC was not granted authority to use its income under existing laws.

The President vetoed the DOT provision since it accordingly intends to limit the exercise of the functions of the Executive Branch in implementing RA No. 9593 or The Tourism Act of 2009.

He said that under RA No. 9593, the DOT was mandated to be the primary planning, programming, coordinating, implementing and regulatory government agency in the development and promotion of the tourism industry, both domestically and globally.

The President signed the national budget for 2023 into law on December 16.