President Bongbong Marcos urges Filipino scientists to stay in Philippines

Gov’t will continue to support you, he says

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos on Wednesday, Nov. 23, urged Filipino scientists to stay in the country and to continue sharing their expertise with the younger generation.

The President made the statement during the 2022 National Science and Technology Week (NSTW) celebration held at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

In urging the country’s scientists to stay, the President said the government “will continue to support you and continue to look to you to be active partners of the government.”

“Let us dedicate our knowledge and skills, and work harmoniously so as to uplift the lives of our countrymen,” he said.

In his speech, the President acknowledged that government should “give direction” to ensure that research and development program results are beneficial to farmers; businessmen; micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and others.

“I’ve spoken to some of the researchers and some of those administering research institutes around the country not only agriculture but all kinds of other R&D, and they’re willing to take direction from us, from the private sector as to what are the necessary technologies for the Philippines in terms of improving well again climate change mitigation adaptation and our foods supply, our economic transformation all of these things,” he said.

He assured the people of the government’s “firm commitment to championing science and technology research, developing data-driven and science-based policies, and implementing evidence-based responses supporting your community,” as he called for improvements in the country’s Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) program.

For this, he noted the need to become more globally competitive.

“The material I can see is available. It is just a question of us incorporating it into our curricula. It is just up to us to give it an emphasis because in every aspect the STEM subjects have become terribly, terribly important,” he said.