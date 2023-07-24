President Bongbong Marcos urges Congress to “support” his “priority legislations”

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos on Monday, July 24, called on Congress to “support” his “priority legislations.”

According to the President, these priority measures are:

1. The essential tax measures under our Medium-Term Fiscal Framework, such as:

Excise tax on single-use plastics

VAT on digital services

Rationalization of mining fiscal regime

Motor vehicle user’s charge/road user’s tax

Military and Uniformed Personnel Pension

2. Amendment of the Fisheries Code

3. Amendment of the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act

4. Amendment of the Cooperative Code

5. New Government Procurement Law

6. New Government Auditing Code

7. Anti-financial accounts scamming

8. Tatak-Pinoy law

9. The Blue Economy law

10. Ease of paying taxes

11. LGU income classification

12. The Philippine Immigration Act

“In the past year, it has been a source of great hope and optimism to me to now know that there is an enormous pool of highly competent and dedicated workers serving in our government. It is up to us to provide good leadership and guidance. They love the Philippines and have responded to our call,” the President said.