President Bongbong Marcos unveils plans to expand “Kadiwa” stores

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos on Monday, July 24, unveiled his plans to expand “Kadiwa” stores nationwide in a bid to give more consumers access to cheaper food and agricultural commodities.

The President made the announcement as he touted what he said were the 1.8 million families who benefitted from the lower cost of produce sold in the around 7000 stores put up nationwide so far.

The “Kadiwa” store is a Department of Agriculture initiative that aims to connect producers directly with consumers.

The President said these stores generated almost P700 million sales.

“Our aim is to boost our local agricultural production through consolidation, modernization, mechanization, and improvement of value chains augmented by timely and calibrated importation as needed,” the President said.