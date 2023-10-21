President Bongbong Marcos: Unpaid wages of displaced OFWs in Saudi Arabia to be paid

(Eagle News)– Saudi Arabia has given the assurance that the unpaid wages of more than 10,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were left jobless after some companies in the Kingdom declared bankruptcy in 2015 and 2016 will be settled, President Bongbong Marcos said.

According to the President, the list of claimants has already been fixed.

“And we are just waiting for the details to be worked out between the Saudi side,” he said.

President Marcos said, however, that the details may be disclosed.

“I cannot say because it also depends on the internal processes in Saudi Arabia. But, again, I know for a fact that they will be paid. It’s just a question of when,” he added.

Last year, the Crown Prince committed some 2 billion riyals for the affected OFWs during his bilateral meeting with the President at the APEC Summit.