President Bongbong Marcos to visit Germany, Czech Republic next week

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos will be in Germany and the Czech Republic from March 11 to 15.

According to the Presidential Communications Office, the working visit to Germany of the President–who will be accompanied by First Lady Maria Louise Araneta-Marcos—was upon invitation by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

His state visit to the Czech Republic, meanwhile, was upon the invitation of Czech President Petr Pavel.

In Germany, the PCO said the President will meet the German chancellor in Berlin.

Meanwhile, in the Czech Republic, the PCO said he will meet with the four heads of the Czech government-President Pavel and Prime

Minister Petr Fiala, and the heads of the Czech Parliament–Senate President Miloš Vystrčil and President of the Chamber of Deputies Markéta Pekarová Adamová.

“During the President’s time in Germany and the Czech Republic, the President will also meet with prominent business leaders to bolster trade and investment opportunities,” the PCO said.

The chief executive “will also have the opportunity to meet with the Filipino communities living in Germany and the Czech Republic to personally share his administration’s plans and programs for the OFWs and reaffirm the Philippine government’s commitment to supporting Filipinos worldwide,” the PCO said.

The President’s trip to the two European nations follows the visits to Manila of Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in April last year and German Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in January.