President Bongbong Marcos to hold bilateral talks with China’s Xi Jinping

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos is set to hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The talks are slated on the sidelines of the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The President arrived in Bangkok on Wednesday evening.

He and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos were expected to meet Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana.

He was also expected to meet with Thailand’s business community and the Filipino community.

The President earlier noted the importance of APEC, which he said comprises 38 percent of the world’s population and 47 percent of trade.

This is his first APEC attendance as President of the Philippines.