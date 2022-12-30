President Bongbong Marcos to Filipinos: Embody patriotism, perseverance of Rizal

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos on Friday, Dec. 30, called on Filipinos to continue to embody the patriotism and perseverance of national hero Jose RIzal as the country commemorated his 126th death anniversary.

In his message during a flag-raising ceremony at Rizal Park, the President also expressed hope Rizal’s determination to achieve real change will empower Filipinos today to become vigilant of ills that beset society.

He acknowledged Rizal’s role in effecting change by enlightening Filipinos about the oppression of colonizers at that time, noting that “he did this unflinchingly, not through a violent uprising, but through a peaceful protest using the power of the pen.”

He expressed hope Rizal would “continue to become a role model to all of us who aspire to impart our knowledge and dedicate our abilities to the betterment of society.”

“After all, true heroism does not only mean offering your life for your country, but also fighting your own silent battles and working within your capacities to bring about a better and future we want to see for the present and succeeding generations,” he said.