President Bongbong Marcos to DA: Prioritize farm-to-market road projects

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos has directed the Department of Agriculture to prioritize farm-to-market road projects.

The President issued the directive in a sectoral meeting on updates on the implementation of the Farm-to-Markets Road National Plan in Malacañang, the Presidential Communications Office said.

“We’ll have to assess it in terms of need. Where do we need the roads most? For example, roads that are heavily used that are not in good condition pero ang daming dumadaan na produkto ay ayusin natin,” he said.

He added roads that were damaged by flood and other natural disasters should also be considered.

“We have to be in coordination with other departments as to where are the areas na gusto nating pagandahin, na gusto natin. We will start planting high-value crops in this area, for example. Kailangang lagyan natin ng FMR iyan kasi gusto talaga nating pagandahin,” he said.

According to the PCO, as of October 22, the DA and other government agencies have completed 67255.46 kilometers of FMR projects.

That constitutes 51% of the target 131410.66 kilometers to service 14 million hectares of the country’s fishing and agriculture production areas, the PCO said.

It added of the 64155.20 kilometers remaining kilometers, 46937.41 kilometers were proposed by local government units as of August 1.