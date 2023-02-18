President Bongbong Marcos: “This country won’t lose one inch of its territory”

By Eagle News

METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES—“This country will not lose one inch of its territory,” President Bongbong Marcos said on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The President made the comment as part of his speech during the Philippine Military Academy’s homecoming in Baguio City.

He did not elaborate, but the comment came after the Armed Forces of the Philippines called on China to “restrain its forces.”

The call was made after a Chinese Coast Guard vessel pointed a military-grade laser at a Philippine Coast Guard vessel in Ayungin Shoal on Feb. 6, resulting in what the PCG said was “temporary blindness” in its vessel crew.

China, through its embassy in Manila, meanwhile, noted that the laser was only to help the PCG vessel navigate to safety after it was found in what China said were its own waters.

The Philippines has lodged a diplomatic protest over the incident.

On Tuesday, the President also met with Chinese envoy to the Philippines Huang Xilian.