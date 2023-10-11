President Bongbong Marcos thanks Israeli gov’t for rescuing Filipinos amid ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict

Vows to stand with Israel vs attacks made by militant group

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos on Wednesday, Oct. 11, thanked the Israeli government for rescuing over 20 Filipinos amid the ongoing armed conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The President expressed his appreciation when he met Israeli Ambassador Ilan Fluss in Malacañang, who also briefed the chief executive on the latest developments from his country.

The President also expressed concerns for the three Filipinos who remain unaccounted for, as he added that the Philippines would continue to stand with Israel against the attacks made by militant group Hamas.

The ambassador, meanwhile, gave his assurance Israel would exhaust its efforts to ensure the safety of all the other Filipinos affected by the conflict.

Over 1000 people have been killed on both sides in the ongoing armed conflict.

On Saturday, Hamas initiated what the media has dubbed was its worst attack against Israel in years, as it deployed fighters to several towns and launched rockets.

Israel has launched retaliatory attacks.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said two Filipinos have been confirmed killed in the conflict.

The embassy said the fatalities were a 33-year-old female from Pangasinan and a 42-year-old male from Pampanga.