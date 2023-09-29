President Bongbong Marcos: Suspension of LGU “pass-through” fee collection meant to promote ease of doing business

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos defended the government’s decision to suspend the ‘pass-through’ fee collection of local government units (LGUs), noting that this was meant to promote the ease of doing business.

“Dahil hindi na titigil bawat boundary, mas mabilis ang pagdaan. So, it’s really about the ease of doing business. And to simplify, again, the procedures that are required for a transporter to bring the produce, especially from the farm to the market,” he said.

The President said this would also significantly lessen transportation and logistics costs, adding that reducing these specific costs is one of the pillars of the government’s 8-Point Socioeconomic Agenda.

The suspension of the collection of ‘pass-through’ fees is by virtue of Executive Order (EO) No. 41 issued on September 25.

The EO specifically prohibits LGUs from collecting toll fees and charges from all vehicles transporting goods or merchandise while passing through national roads and other thoroughfares not constructed or funded by them.

Under the EO, the LGUs are also prohibited from collecting sticker fees, discharging fees, delivery fees, market fees, toll fees, entry fees, or Mayor’s Permit fees for all motor vehicles transporting goods and passing through any local public roads constructed and funded by these LGUs.