President Bongbong Marcos supports recommendation to streamline visa processing for foreign students

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos has expressed support for the streamlining of visa processing for foreign students.

According to the Presidential Communications Office, this was the recommendation of the Private Sector Advisory Council, which met with the President in Malacañang on Thursday.

Among the other recommendations of the PSAC were the standardization of application procedures and information on student visa requirements, and the accreditation of clinics for medical clearance and certificate requirements.

The PSAC also recommended allowing the online submission of student visa applications.

“So, I think the easiest…is to align ourselves..We can choose to remove it altogether, the requirement for a medical certificate, or if we will continue to require a medical certificate, as long as it’s a recognized clinic, and it comes out in the actual list of hospitals or something like that. I’m sure there’s a way,” the President said.

Under the current process, student visas are processed in two months, the PCO said.

It noted that this is the longest period of processing among the country’s Southeast Asian peers.

As of August 14, the country welcomed 3.4 million foreign visitors.

This is 71.4 percent of the 4.8 million baseline industry target for the year, according to the PCO.