President Bongbong Marcos signs Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos has signed into law a measure that aims to address the country’s various labor challenges.

The Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act or Republic Act (RA) 11962 seeks to improve the employability and competitiveness of Filipino workers through upskilling and reskilling initiatives; and, support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and industry stakeholders, according to the Presidential Communications Office.

“The law will help us solve the various challenges plaguing our labor sector, such as low-quality jobs, skills mismatch, and underemployment, among others,” President Marcos said.

He said it also promotes the use of digital technologies, particularly for micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises or MSMEs.

Under the law, the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Inter-Agency Council (TPB-IAC) will develop a master plan for employment generation and recovery.

The council will be led by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Director General and will be co-chaired by the secretaries of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

There will be representatives from other agencies and various sectors in the council.

The council will also conduct a comprehensive analysis of the employment status and labor market in the country and will ensure the effective use of resources, the PCO said.

Local government units, meanwhile, shall assist the council in planning, devising, and implementing employment generation and recovery plans and programs within their respective localities.

“Under this law, we will also incentivize employers, industry stakeholders, and private partners who will facilitate skills development, technology transfer, and knowledge sharing amongst our businesses and our workers,” the President said.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), while the country’s employment indicators improved in July 2023 compared to indicators recorded in the same period in 2022, underemployment was higher at 15.9 percent in July 2023 compared to 13.8 percent in July 2022.