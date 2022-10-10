President Bongbong Marcos signs law mandating sim card registration

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos has signed a law mandating sim card registration.

In signing SIM Registration Act or Republic Act 11934, the President said the law would provide law enforcement agencies with the tools needed to resolve crimes perpetrated with the use of SIM cards.

He said it would also provide a “strong deterrence against the commission of wrongdoing.”

The President gave the assurance that the law provides for the protection of confidentiality and data privacy rights of subscribers, which shall begin to take effect at the point of sale.

He said they shall only be required to disclose information contained in the sim card “upon a duly issued subpoena or order of a court upon finding of probable cause” or “upon written request from a law enforcement agency in relation to an ongoing investigation, that a particular number is used in the commission of a crime or that it was used as a means to commit an unlawful act.”

“Indeed with the signing of this law, we set the important tone that it is our national policy to ensure that technology shall only be used to improve our people’s lives,” he added.