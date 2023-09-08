President Bongbong Marcos reports “fruitful outcome” from 43rd ASEAN Summit: PCO

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos reported a “fruitful outcome” from his participation in the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Jakarta, Indonesia, the Presidential Communications Office said.

The President said in the PCO statement that he joined 12 Leaders’-Level Meetings, including those with Australia, Canada, China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the United States, and the United Nations.

“In these meetings, I promoted and highlighted key interests in ASEAN, such as food and energy security, migrant workers protection, climate change, and digital transformation, issues that are of strategic importance to the Philippines,” he said.

He added fellow ASEAN member-states and some external partners highlighted the importance of a rules-based international order, while also maintaining that ASEAN is a “competitive and integrated regional economy, underpinned by the principle of Centrality.”

ASEAN Plus Three Summit

The President also joined the ASEAN Plus Three Summit with China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, discussing areas of cooperation such as food security, climate change, and digital economy, among others.

In the East Asia Summit, meanwhile, the President said they discussed “regional and international issues, during which I emphasized the importance of a rules-based international order, especially in the disputes in the South China Sea, inasmuch as they affect not only our nation but also the entire region.”

“I reaffirmed that the Philippines is committed to the peaceful resolution of disputes and called on all countries to continue upholding freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS,” he said.

On the sidelines of the summit, the PCO said the President also held informal talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US Vice President Kamala Harris on strengthening cooperation in key areas of mutual interest.

He also had bilateral meetings with the leaders of Cambodia, Canada, Cook Islands, India, Republic of Korea, and Viet Nam, as well as with the President of the World Bank Group (WB) “where they had robust and candid productive discussions,” according to the PCO.

Philippines-Republic of Korea FTA

President Marcos also witnessed the signing of the Philippines-Republic of Korea Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which he said “will strengthen our bilateral trade and investment relations with the Republic of Korea, especially as it generates jobs and contributes to the Philippines’ value proposition as an ideal regional hub for smart and sustainable investments.”

Also on the sidelines of the summit, the PCO said the President met with top executives of select Indonesian companies who want to expand their presence in the Philippines.

He noted US$22 million in investment commitments in areas crucial for economic recovery efforts such as agriculture and digital economy.

“The President also said he was pleased to announce the Philippines’ hosting of ASEAN in 2026, instead of 2027,” according to the PCO.

The President arrived in the Philippines from Jakarta on Friday, Sept. 8.