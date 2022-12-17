President Bongbong Marcos reappoints Pascual as DTI chief

(Eagle News)–Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual has been reappointed to his post.

Pascual took his oath before President Bongbong Marcos on Friday, Dec. 16.

His reappointment came after a Commission on Appointments panel on December 6 suspended deliberations on his ad interim appointment due to lack of time.

In a joint statement, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP), and Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (PhilExport) expressed support for Pascual.

The DTI-Employees Union also threw their support behind Pascual’s appointment as DTI secretary.