President Bongbong Marcos picks Bienvenido Rubio as Customs chief

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos has designated Bienvenido Rubio as Commissioner of the Bureau of Customs.

The Presidential Communications Office made the announcement on Friday, Feb. 10.

Rubio replaced Yogi Filemon Ruiz, who was at the helm of the agency in an acting capacity.

Rubio was director of the Port Operations Service of the BOC’s Assessment and Operations Coordinating Group before he was appointed to the post.

He was also part of the Manila International Container Port-Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service.

In 2012, his group was instrumental in the discover of P14 million worth of illegally smuggled onions from China.