President Bongbong Marcos pays tribute to SAF 44

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos paid tribute to the 44 Philippine National Police’s Special Action Force members who were killed in a mission to arrest Malaysian bomber Zulkifli Bin Hir alias Marwan in Mamasapano, Maguindanao in 2015.

In a statement, the President said their heroism “will always inspire us as we continue to protect and serve our people.”

“We honor the 44 brave Special Action Force officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” he said.

The SAF were part of a group that was ambushed by members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), and local armed groups, who had been alerted by shooting as the SAF moved to make the arrest.

Results of a PNP Board of Inquiry released weeks after the ambush said Marwan was killed by the 84th Special Action Company during the operation.

In 2017, then-President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation No. 164, declaring Jan. 25 of every year as a day of national remembrance for the SAF 44.