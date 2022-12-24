President Bongbong Marcos orders grant of gratuity pay to COS, JO gov’t workers

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos has ordered the grant of gratuity pay to contract of service and job order government workers.

The order was contained in Administrative Order No. 3, which he signed on Friday, Dec. 23.

According to the AO, government workers under those categories may be granted a one-time gratuity pay not exceeding P5,000.

They should, however, have rendered a total or an aggregate of at least four months of actual satisfactory performance of service, as stipulated in their respective contracts, as of December 15, 2022, and their contracts should still be effective as of the same date.

Government workers who rendered less than four months of actual satisfactory performance of service may also be granted a one-time gratuity pay on a pro-rata basis an amount not exceeding P4,000 for three months but less than four months.

Those who have rendered two months but less than three months may receive an amount not exceeding P3,000, while an amount not exceeding P2,000 may be given to those who have rendered less than two months.

“Granting a year-end gratuity pay to COS and JO workers is a well-deserved recognition of their hard work in implementing programs, projects, and activities and pivotal role in the delivery of government services amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and present socio-economic challenge,” the order said.

Covered by the order are CO and JOS workers in national government agencies, state universities and colleges, government-owned and controlled corporations, and local water districts.

Local government units were also enjoined to adopt the grant of gratuity pay.

Employees and workers in government rendering services through JO, COS, or other similarly situated working arrangements are also eligible to receive the one-time rice assistance authorized by President Marcos through Administrative Order No. 2.