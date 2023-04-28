President Bongbong Marcos orders creation of Water Resources Management Office

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos has ordered the creation of the Water Resources Management Office.

The President issued the order through Executive Order No. 22.

In ordering the creation of the office, he said it was “imperative for the Government to integrate and harmonize the policies, programs, and projects of all relevant agencies in the water resource sector in the fulfillment of their complementary governmental mandates.”

He said the WRMO shall be under the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and shall integrate and harmonize all government efforts and regulatory activities to ensure the availability and sustainable management of the country’s water supply.

It “shall ensure the immediate implementation of the Integrated Water Resources Management in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and formulate a corresponding Water Resources Master Plan,” he said.

“Towards this end, the WRMO shall ensure the immediate implementation of the Integrated Water Resources Management in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and formulate a corresponding Integrated Water Resources Master Plan (IWMP),” he added.