President Bongbong Marcos now in Philippines after APEC Summit

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos is back in the Philippines after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Thailand.

The Philippine delegation arrived in Manila past 10 p.m.

The President said “it is very encouraging because the problems we have identified seem to be the same problems for most of the countries.”

He noted the rest of the world “know what the Philippine position is on several issues.”

He also noted the critical role of APEC.

“The ultimate aspiration is for the APEC region to return to its old role as a driver of the global economy,” he said.

“And if we do all the things that we are planning to do, that will come back,” the President said.

The President had bilateral meetings with leaders from France, New Zealand, China, Saudi Arabia and Australia.

During his meeting with China’s Xi Jinping, the Office of the Press Secretary said the “two leaders discussed strengthening and expanding the Philippines-China relationship…”

With his meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the two leaders discussed cooperation between the two countries on trade, security, and the rights of overseas Filipino workers.

The President also met with Thai businessmen.