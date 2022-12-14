President Bongbong Marcos meets with European Council President Charles Michel

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos met with European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels, Belgium.

The meeting at the Europa Building in Brussels took place on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Manila time, ahead of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations–European Union Commemorative Summit.

The President is also set to meet with leaders from Estonia, Czech Republic, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Finland on the sidelines of the ASEAN-EU Summit.

The President had said he would push for “Philippine priorities”, especially on post-pandemic economic recovery, trade, maritime cooperation, and climate action during the summit.

He is also expected to meet the Filipino community.