President Bongbong Marcos leaves for Indonesia to attend ASEAN Summit

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos on Tuesday, May 9, left for Indonesia to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit.

The 42nd ASEAN Summit will be held in Labuan Bajo.

The summit’s opening ceremony will be held on May 10.

During the summit, the President is expected to push for long-term food and energy security efforts, the adoption of climate and disaster resilient technologies, among others.

On May 11, the President is also expected to attend the 15th Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East.

The President’s held a state visit to Indonesia in 2022.