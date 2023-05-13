President Bongbong Marcos issues EO on management of Malacañang Heritage Mansions

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos has issued an executive order to further ensure the conservation of Philippine historical and cultural heritage sites through the efficient management of Malacañang Heritage Mansions.

According to the Presidential Communications Office, for this, EO No. 26 mandates the creation of an advisory board.

The EO said the board will be composed of three representatives from the Office of the President (OP), who will serve in ex officio capacity.

The chief executive, meanwhile, will appoint three representatives from the private sector.

According to the President, the advisory board shall formulate policies, projects and programs for the efficient management of the Malacañang Heritage Mansions, which include the the Kalayaan Museum, “and such other properties as may be identified by the Advisory Board.”