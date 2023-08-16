President Bongbong Marcos closely monitoring situation of Filipinos in Hawaii amid massive wildfires

(Eagle News)– President Bongbong Marcos is closely monitoring the situation of Filipinos in Hawaii, which has been ravaged by massive wildfires.

In a press release issued by the Presidential Communications Office, the President said the Philippine government, through the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Migrant Workers, has been determining the number of Filipinos affected.

He added the Consulate in Honolulu stands ready to assist Filipinos.

“Kasalukuyang nakikipag-ugnayan din ang Philippine Consul General sa Hawaii sa mga lokal na awtoridad at Filipino community sa anumang bagong impormasyon patungkol sa insidente,” he said.

The chief executive added that affected Filipinos can seek assistance through the 24/7 emergency hotline +1808 253-9446 or through the government’s official e-mail address, [email protected].

The DFA said on Tuesday that around 50 Filipino teachers were among the thousands of individuals who were able to flee from the wildfires in Maui.