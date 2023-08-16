President Bongbong Marcos closely monitoring situation of Filipinos in Hawaii amid massive wildfires

In this image obtained from the County of Maui in Hawaii, shows a wildfire in Lahaina, on August 9, 2023. Hawaii wildfires fanned by winds from Hurricane Dora forced the evacuation of residents  on August 8. The National Weather service reported that Dora, 500 miles (805kms) south of Hawaii was partly to blame for wind gusts above 60 mph (97 kph). (Photo by Zeke Kalua / County of Maui / AFP/

(Eagle News)– President Bongbong Marcos is closely monitoring the situation of Filipinos in Hawaii, which has been ravaged by massive wildfires.

In a press release issued by the Presidential Communications Office, the President said  the Philippine government, through the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Migrant Workers, has been determining the number of Filipinos affected.

He added the Consulate in Honolulu stands ready to assist Filipinos.

“Kasalukuyang nakikipag-ugnayan din ang Philippine Consul General sa Hawaii sa mga lokal na awtoridad at Filipino community sa anumang bagong impormasyon patungkol sa insidente,” he said.

The chief executive added that affected Filipinos can seek assistance through the 24/7 emergency hotline +1808 253-9446 or through the government’s official e-mail address, [email protected].

The DFA said on Tuesday that around 50 Filipino teachers were among the thousands of individuals who were able to flee from the wildfires in Maui.