President Bongbong Marcos cites accomplishments in first 100 days in office

(Eagle News)–President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he has laid down a “strong foundation” for the country’s recovery from the pandemic.

In his vlog, the President noted that at least 73 million Filipinos have already completed their two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Over 19 million, meanwhile, received their booster shots.

He said since the country’s numbers were improving, people were now allowed to wear masks voluntarily outside.

As for health care workers, he said the Department of Budget and Management has approved the release of P1.04 billion.

This, the President said, would allow for the payment of a backlog of unpaid claims of over 55,000 health workers.

Livelihood

As for livelihood, the President said Filipinos now have more opportunities to work abroad, with at least $18.9 billion worth of memorandums of understanding and letters of intent signed as a result of his visits to Singapore, Indonesia and the United States.

He said the government has also distributed fertilizer discount vouchers with an additional P84.1 million for local coffee production and the rehabilitation of the high-value crop development program also released.

In peace and order, the President touted the “better work dynamics” between the Moro National Liberation Front, Moro Islamic Liberation Front), and other stakeholders, and the continued implementation of the decommissioning program.

“Sa pagdaan ng unang 100 araw na panunungkulan, patuloy lang po at lalo pang pagiigihin ang ating trabaho at pagsisilbi sa bayan. Para sa pangarap ninyo, para sa pangarap ko, para sa ating minamahal na Pilipinas,” he said.